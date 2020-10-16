Watch the video for NAHLI and Big Narstie’s new collaboration ‘Catch 22’

NAHLI and Big Narstie have shared the video for their new collaboration ‘Catch 22’ — check out the clip below.

Described as a “luxurious, defiantly old-skool UK garage-inspired track”, ‘Catch 22’ marks NAHLI’s debut release on the independent label and studio Rebel Records.

NAHLI has today (October 16) released ‘Catch 22’, which was produced by her long-term collaborator DaVinche and mixed by MSM (who has previously worked with the likes of Drake, Skepta, Wretch 32).

The video for ‘Catch 22’, featuring both NAHLI and Narstie, has also been released today and you can see it below.

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Catch 22′, NAHLI explained: “’Catch 22’ is about being stuck in that weird middle ground of not being together in a relationship but being ‘exclusive’ — but you don’t actually know if they’re matching your exclusivity.

“This generation is nuts for that. But you can’t stop the cycle because the toxicity is addictive. It’s kinda hot. So… you don’t know whether to leave or whether to stay. ‘Catch 22’.”

Big Narstie added: “I love this tune. It has that old-skool feeling what makes you wanna skank. It’s got a beautiful vocal from NAHLI with a hard beat from DaVinche. I can’t wait to perform this one when we get back to the live shows.”

‘Catch 22’ is the first track to be taken from NAHLI’s forthcoming EP, which is slated for release in 2021.