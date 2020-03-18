Singer-songwriter Nai Palm and improvisational jazz-hop trio Swooping Duck—all members of Hiatus Kaiyote—have postponed their upcoming shows at Mary’s Underground in Sydney amid coronavirus concerns.

Both acts were slated to play on this Friday 20 and Saturday 21, but delayed the shows indefinitely today (March 18). All purchased tickets will be refunded by Mary’s Underground.

Hiatus Kaiyote also announced a Patreon page where they will host a series of live-streaming sessions.

“Our livelihoods have depended on income from live touring for the 9 years we have existed as a band, and it looks like that will change for perhaps a long time”, the statement reads.

“We’re also at the tail end of making our 3rd record, so really, nothing is going to stop us… and as such the shows must go on, but they will be live-streamed via our new Patreon page which is live now! This is where we are now gonna live, and we invite all our fans to go deep down the rabbit hole with us. We would be so grateful for your support during this time, and we hope we can provide you with something special to help make these unique times more enjoyable.”

You can read the full post below:

The band promise exclusive behind-the-scenes footage including jams, track breakdowns, and music they haven’t showcased anywhere else yet. Their newly established Patreon page can be found here.

Hiatus Kaiyote’s work on their third album was delayed in 2018, when lead singer Naomi ‘Nai Palm’ Saalfield was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery.

This announcement follows the ongoing artist unemployment crisis sprung by the coronavirus pandemic. A myriad of festivals have been cancelled or postponed, including Splendour In The Grass and Groovin The Moo. Yesterday, ILostMyGig Australia — a website measuring the financial impact of these cancellations — logged $100million in lost earnings so far.