Nam Tae-hyun issues an apology following DUI incident

Nam Tae-hyun, lead singer of South Korean band South Club, has issues an apology following his DUI incident.

Earlier this week, Nam was booked by Seoul police booked for drunk driving in the Gangnam District. The singer’s breathalyser test, taken soon after the incident, had reportedly shown his blood alcohol level at around 0.114 per cent. For comparison, a 0.08 per cent or higher in South Korea is a high enough level for a license to be revoked.

The singer has since issued an apology for his actions, taking to Instagram with a handwritten note. “Before I begin, I bow my head and apologise for causing concerns about my mistake. There is no excuse for this mistake caused by my rash judgment, and I am very ashamed,” Nam wrote, as translated by Koreaboo.

“I am being reprimanded for my wrongdoing in this matter. I will self-reflect, repent, and repent,” he added. “I will deeply reflect on myself to prevent this from happening again in the future. I’m sorry.”

Nam is a former member of the K-pop boyband WINNER, which he had joined through his appearance on the reality competition Win: Who Is Next. The group debuted in March 2014, but Nam later left in November 2016 to pursue a solo career.

The following year, Nam formed South Club, which have released three EPs as well as a handful of singles over the last five year.