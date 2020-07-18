Ten-year-old Nandi Bushell has released a new video in which she covers Audioslave’s ‘Cochise’ – you can listen to it below.

In her latest video, Bushell can be seen playing the drums, bass and a special guitar that was gifted to her in June by Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave’s Tom Morello.

Nandi Bushell’s recent cover of Rage classic ‘Guerrilla Radio’, in which she played drums, bass, and guitar, caught the attention of Morello and prompted him to have one of his new signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster’s delivered to the young musician.

Advertisement

Captioning her latest video on YouTube video, Bushell wrote: “Dear @tommorello and @bradwilk…thank you for always for supporting me. I made this cover of #Cochise for you both. @tommorello I LOVE my new #soulpower @fender #guitar! It’s AMAZING!!! #audioslave wow! So Good!”

You can see her performance below:

After seeing her cover of ‘Guerilla Radio’ – a video Bushell dedicated to Black Lives Matter and the fight to end racism – Morello shared the performance on Twitter, writing: “Well now we are on the right track.”

Sending her a guitar in response, Morello said: “Hey Nandi, I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future.”

He continued: “I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17-years-old, so you are way, super-far ahead of me, and I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future. You’ve got a lot of soul, and here’s a little Soul Power to go with it. Keep it up!”

Advertisement

In response, Bushell replied: “Thank you so, so, so, so much, Tom Morello, for this beautiful guitar – I can’t wait to jam with you! Thank you so, so, much!”

Bushell has impressed music fans for a number of years with her skillful musicianship. Her rendition of Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ has more than a million views on YouTube, and a recent performance of Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘No One Knows’ was applauded by the band itself.