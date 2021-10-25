Viral drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has lent her skills to a new Cartoon Network advert – you can check out the video below.

The 11-year old musician – who’s previously performed with the likes of Foo Fighters and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders – appears in the TV station’s ‘Redraw Your World’ commercial, in which the animated and real-world collide.

Bushell is seen drumming along to ‘Drawsticks’ – a song written and produced by composers Brian and Melissa – as she travels around the city. An ever-growing group of children and cartoon characters follow on, with some taking flight into the sky. The clip ends with Bushell and her kit smashing through a brick wall.

Advertisement

An official description reads: “Cartoon Network invites you to REDRAW YOUR WORLD by expressing yourself, being kind, making people laugh and creating change. Whether you use art, activism, laughter or music, always march to the beat of your own drum.

“Just like Nandi Bushell – YOU have the power to Redraw Your World!”

Tune in here:

“Nandi personifies ‘Redraw Your World’ in every way possible – she’s fearless, passionate, and quite literally marches to the beat of her own drum,” said Tricia Melton, Chief Marketing Officer, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

“’Redraw Your World’ is our ethos in everything that we do, and these are the words we hope that our audiences can be inspired by to redraw their world.”

Advertisement

Nandi Bushell will continue to work with Cartoon Network on new content for the campaign.

Last week, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said that watching Bushell play drums was “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”. “That is as inspiring as any Beatles record, any Zeppelin record, any AC/DC record, any Stones record,” he said.

“To watch her play the drums and see her passion and belief in this music … if that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what will.”

Prior to performing ‘Everlong’ with the Foos at their LA show in August, Bushell and Grohl took part in a virtual drum battle. The pair also gave each other a series of back-and-forth musical challenges during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.