Nandi Bushell jams with Tom Morello and his son to write “epic” new song

Nandi Bushell has jammed with Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello and his son Roman.

In a new post on Instagram, Nandi shared a video of her playing drums alongside the pair. In the clip, Morello and his son can be seen playing guitar.

“Jamming with legendary #guitarist @tommorello (from @rageagainstthemachine / #audioslave) and his #incredible son, Roman,” wrote Nandi on Instagram.

“We have written an #Epic song together (not the one you hear in our sweet improvisational jam). Our new song is going to be released soon! I can’t wait for you all to hear it! Thank you for welcoming us into your beautiful family!”

Yesterday (September 1), Bushell reflected on her recent live appearance with the Foo Fighters.

Bushell finally got to meet Foo Fighters in person after she joined the group on stage at the Los Angeles Forum for a flawless performance of ‘Everlong’ on a drum kit that was brought to the centre of the stage. Bushell received huge applause both before and after her performance, with fans chanting her name.

Opening up about the experience to the BBC. Bushell said: “It was so much fun. It was the best night of my entire life and I’ve had a lot of good nights.”

Last year, Bushell was gifted #a Fender Soul Power Stratocaster by Tom Morello after he saw her cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Guerilla Radio’.

“I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future,” Morello told her.