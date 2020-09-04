Nandi Bushell responds to Dave Grohl’s ‘Dead End Friends’ drum challenge

Nandi Bushell, the 10-year-old musician known for her viral cover videos, has responded to a recent drum challenge issued by Dave Grohl.

Last weekend, the Foo Fighters frontman accepted Bushell’s challenge to cover the band’s song ‘Everlong’. “Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off,” the youngster said on her YouTube page.

In the video’s description, Bushell wrote: “My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the Foo Fighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!”

Grohl responded in a video shared to Foo Fighters’ Twitter page. “Hey @Nandi_Bushell!” he captioned the post. “Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!!”

In the video, Grohl drummed his way through part of ‘Everlong’, before addressing Bushell. “I’ve seen all your videos, I’ve seen you on TV. You’re an incredible drummer,” he said. “I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you’ve done them all perfectly.”

Grohl went on to set Bushell his own challenge – to nail the drum part in Them Crooked Vultures’ ‘Dead End Friends’. “Now the ball is in your court,” he told her before drumming along to the track.

Bushell has responded to the challenge.

In a new video posted to her YouTube channel, Bushell (dressed just like Grohl) took on ‘Dead End Friends’. The young musician imitated nearly every move the Foo Fighters frontman did in his video.

“CHECKMATE!” she said, before adding: “The rock Gods are smiling upon us.”

Grohl was impressed with Bushell’s response, conceding the first round. Though he warned: “Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind…”

