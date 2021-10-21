Naomi Keyte embraces the simple joys in life with new video for ‘Greenhill’

Adelaide indie-folk artist Naomi Keyte has shared a picturesque film clip for her latest single, ‘Greenhill’, encapsulating her time in the South Australian countryside during lockdown.

The clip was shot and edited by George Graetz, with assistance from Tom Symes and Rosina Possingham. It flickers between various settings and aesthetics, but was filmed primarily in an abandoned apple orchard in Summertown, just outside of Adelaide.

The clip makes use of a warm, golden hour-forward colour palette to embody the track’s homeliness and nostalgic feel, with Keyte looking wistfully at her surroundings as she plays the song acoustically.

A press release notes that Keyte’s concept was to “[reflect] on the people, possessions and moments that make a home special and the simple things that help get through difficult times”.

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Greenhill’ below:

‘Greenhill’ was initially shared as a single earlier in the month. Upon its release, she said: “Written about life in lockdown, ‘Greenhill’ details life in a sharehouse and honours the small things that make cohabitation meaningful. A love song to a house and its inhabitants, ‘Greenhill’ is a dedication to the simple things that make up a home.”

The track came as her first release for 2021, following the standalone single ‘Travelling Woman’ – which also featured local indie-rocker Katie Pomery – last May. Much like ‘Greenhill’, that track was followed up shortly thereafter with a film clip helmed by Graetz and Possingham.

Also noted in the press release for ‘Greenhill’ was that Keyte is gearing up to release her second full-length effort. The as-yet-untitled successor to 2017’s ‘Melaleuca’ is expected to land sometime in 2022.