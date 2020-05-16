GAMING  

Naomi Keyte shares introspective single ‘Travelling Woman’

Her first official single since 2017's 'Melaleuca'

By Eddy Lim
Naomi Keyte releases new single 'Travelling Woman'
Naomi Keyte. Credit: Supplied

Adelaide native Naomi Keyte has released her latest single, entitled ‘Travelling Woman’.

Listen to it below:

The song is Keyte’s first official single since her debut full-length, ‘Melaleuca’ in 2017. The album earned her nominations for Best Folk, Best Female Artist and Best Release at the 2017 South Australian Music Awards.

‘Travelling Woman’ was written while Keyte was touring in Tasmania. According to a press release, Keyte was contemplating a breakup while on the road. “The song tells the story of loving someone perpetually on the move,” she said.

“It speaks to the push/pull of a relationship in transition, of lingering hope and of reckoning with the unknown.”

Keyte will celebrate the single’s launch with a livestream tomorrow (May 17) via Sunny Side Uploads’ Instagram page. The stream will kick off at 7:30pm AEST.

In an Instagram photo caption, Keyte also promised a video clip for ‘Travelling Woman’ will air soon.

‘Travelling Woman’ was recorded at Wizard Tone Studios in Adelaide, and engineered by Jarrad Payne and James Brown. Keyte co-mixed the audio with Payne, who also mastered the track.

Other contributors include Katie Pomery on backing vocals, Felicity Freeman on bass guitar, Tyson Baird on drums and Thomas Kneebone on guitar.

