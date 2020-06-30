GAMING  

Naomi Keyte shares music video for ‘Travelling Woman’

The clip portrays "the push and pull of a relationship with someone always on the go"

By Eddy Lim
Naomi Keyte releases new single 'Travelling Woman'
Naomi Keyte. Credit: Supplied

Adelaide singer-songwriter Naomi Keyte has shared the music video for her latest single ‘Travelling Woman’, which dropped last month.

The video was captured on a Super 8 film camera, shot by George Graetz and Rossina Possingham on Kaurna Land. Watch it below:

According to a statement, the clip portrays “the push and pull of a relationship with someone always on the go”.

“This video clip aims to invite the viewer into the intimate nature of everyday life and reveal the uncertainty of a relationship in flux – memory, reality, confusion and longing move in and out of focus throughout.”

‘Travelling Woman’ was recorded at Adelaide’s Wizard Tone Studios and engineered by Jarrad Payne and James Brown. Keyte co-mixed the audio with Payne, who also mastered the track. The song features Keyte on vocals and guitar, Thomas Kneebone on additional guitar, Felicity Freeman on bass, Katie Pomery on backing vocals and Tyson Baird on drums.

The single was written while Keyte was touring in Tasmania, contemplating a breakup on the road. It is her first new music since her debut full-length, ‘Melaleuca’, in 2017. The album earned her nominations for Best Folk, Best Female Artist and Best Release at the 2017 South Australian Music Awards.

