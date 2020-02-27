Nardean announces new EP, releases new single ‘Weightless’

Sydney R&B and spoken word artist Nardean has announced her new EP, ‘The New Era’, releasing the first taste of the project with new single ‘Weightless’. Listen to it below.

Of the song, Nardean said it’s about “the difference between ‘light vs. dark’ and ‘light vs. heavy’.

Advertisement

“I think that somewhere along the way we got it wrong. We kept searching for the ‘light’, instead of focusing on feeling light (not heavy) within ourselves.”

She’ll be taking the EP, which is due out Friday May 1, on a two-date headline tour in Sydney and Melbourne.

‘The New Era’ was produced by Stackhat, and centres around Nardean’s Arabic roots while correlating that with her Australian upbringing, traversing that experience as a woman of colour. In a press statement, she revealed how growing up in Western Sydney suburb Mt. Druitt made her want to be an inspiration for girls of similar intersections.

“Growing up where I did, there was no one out here doing music, let alone an Egyptian woman,” she said

“I want to be the woman that young, multicultural girls can look up to, and see themselves in. I want them to know that if I can do it, they can too.”

Advertisement

Check out Nardean’s headline tour dates below.

Nardean 2020 headline Australian tour

Melbourne, The Grace Darling (May 9)

Sydney, Freda’s (14)