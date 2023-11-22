Nas and Ezra Collective lead names to join Loyle Carner at All Points East 2024

Nas and Ezra Collective have been announced in the first wave of acts set to perform at All Points East 2024 alongside headliner Loyle Carner.

Also joining the previously announced Carner at the East London festival in Victoria Park on Saturday, August 17 are Sainté, Joe James, ENNY and Navy Blue.

Many more headliners and acts are set to be announced for All Points East 2024, which takes place across two weekends from August 16 to 25.

Carner’s hometown show is set to be his biggest show ever and his only live London date for 2024.

AMEX presale is now live until 9am BST on Thursday, November 23, before general sale start 10am BST on Thursday from here.

This year’s edition of the festival saw The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Walkmen and more take to the stage.

The Strokes’ set was described as “a brilliant balancing act” in a four-star NME review, despite battling sound issues. It added: “The New York indie icons bring big-hitters and less obvious choices to All Points East as they battle, once again, with volume levels.”

Stormzy also performed a career-highlight headline performance as part of his ‘This Is What We Mean’ day. In a four-star review of Stormzy‘s performance at All Points East 2023, NME wrote that the “rapper’s rainy return” offered a “change of pace”. It added: “A performance in two acts risks alienating more casual fans but ultimately pays off for Stormzy’s only UK show of the year.”