Nas announces new album ‘King’s Disease II’, out next week

Nas has announced a sequel to his 2020 album ‘King’s Disease’.

‘King’s Disease II’ will come out next week (August 6) via Mass Appeal Records, and its artwork has been revealed ahead of the album landing.

‘King’s Disease’ came out in August 2020 and went on to win Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammys, Nas’ first ever award at the ceremony.

Reviewing the album at its time of release, NME wrote: “‘King’s Disease’ is an acutely perceptive and culturally relevant body of work that finds its author willing to try out new ideas. There’s a genuine conversation to be had about whether it’s the best rap album of the year so far.”

See the artwork for the imminent ‘King’s Disease II’ below:

Since the release of ‘King’s Disease’ last year, Nas has celebrated 25 years of his classic album ‘It Was Written’ by sharing a deluxe edition of the album featuring unreleased material, as well as collaborated with Jay-Z for the first time since 2008 on DJ Khaled’s new single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’.

Earlier this year, Nas was also among a number of rappers to break ground on a site that will soon home the newly-funded Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM).

The UHHM has been dubbed the first-ever museum solely dedicated to rap music, chronicling the rise of the genre across the globe and highlighting its continuing DIY roots.

Nas also appears on DMX‘s recent posthumous album ‘Exodus’ alongside U2‘s Bono, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z and many more.