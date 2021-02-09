Nas shares clip of new Hit-Boy collaboration ‘E.P.M.D.’, coming this week

Nas has shared a clip of a new song called ‘E.P.M.D.’ featuring Hit-Boy – listen below.

Hit-Boy executive-produced Nas’ 13th studio album ‘King’s Disease’, which came out in August 2020. Last year also saw Nas contribute to ‘City On Lock’, a track from Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy’s joint project ‘Also Known As Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil’.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (February 8), Nas uploaded a studio video to confirm a new team-up titled ‘E.P.M.D.’ will be released this Friday (February 12). The collaboration will arrive as part of the Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack alongside a new Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle cut, ‘What It Feels Like’.

“E.P.M.D. we back in business/ I visualise what it is not what it isn’t/ We at the mafia table next to the kitchen/ Eating Michelin Star, countin’ a million!” Nas’ verse begins. You can watch the footage below.

The upcoming single pays homage to the New York hip-hop duo E.P.M.D. – aka Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith – who released seven LPs between 1988 and 2008.

Last month, Nas shared the official visuals for the ‘King’s Disease’ single ’27 Summers’. The song, which celebrates the rapper’s near-three decades in the game, followed on from ‘Ultra Black’, ‘Spicy’ and ‘Replace Me’.

In a four-star review of Nas’ latest studio effort, NME wrote: “The album is stuffed with this kind of lyrical proficiency, which demands high levels of dissection.

“‘King’s Disease’ is an acutely perceptive and culturally relevant body of work that finds its author willing to try out new ideas. There’s a genuine conversation to be had about whether it’s the best rap album of the year so far.