Nasty Cherry announce new EP with ‘Her Body’, co-written by Charli XCX

Nasty Cherry have announced details of a new EP and shared its first single – watch their video for ‘Her Body’ below.

The new EP, called ‘The Movie’, is set to come out on April 2 via Vroom Vroom Recordings, and its first song is co-written by the band’s mentor Charli XCX alongside Yves Rothman.

‘Her Body’ is the band’s first new music since recent single ‘Lucky’, which came out at the end of January.

Watch the video for the new track and see the tracklisting for the band’s ‘The Movie’ EP below.

1. Six Six Six

2. What’s The Deal

3. Her Body

4. All In My Head

5. Lucky

‘The Movie’ follows the band’s ‘Season 2’ EP, which arrived in July last year through XCX’s label. It followed the ‘Season 1’ EP which came out in late 2019.

In a four-star review of ‘Season 2’, NME’s Ali Shutler called it “the perfect kaleidoscopic playground for them to wrestle with matters of the heart and head, while also chasing their stadium-sized dreams”.

The review added: “‘Season 2’ sees the gang really start to play. Away from the glare of the public eye, the four-piece turn hype into something more permanent with a confident collection of tracks.”

Last year, Nasty Cherry were the subject of a Netflix series, I’m With The Band, which documented their origins as a group and being connected with Charli, early rehearsal sessions and their debut single release.