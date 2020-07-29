Nat Vazer, Cable Ties and Kim Salmon to play Delivered, Live season two this weekend

Nat Vazer, Cable Ties and Kim Salmon and The Surrealists are set to play episode two of Delivered, Live’s second season.

Delivered, Live will kick off this Saturday evening (August 1) at 7:30pm AEST. In addition to live music, the program will feature a comedy set from Alex Ward and a recap on “the week that was” with comedian Sami Shah. The charismatic Henry Wagons will also return for hosting duties.

The event will be live-streamed in a similar fashion to last season; while the entire production is free to watch, viewers are encouraged to purchase a ticket through Oztix, with prices ranging from $20 to $250. All proceeds will go toward the performing artists and show crew, in addition to a live music venue and crew member of each act’s choice.

Last season’s musical performances included the likes of DMA’S, Alice Skye and L Fresh The Lion.

According to a statement, the first season of Delivered, Live sold 10,000 tickets and raised more than $190,000 in sales. Altogether, $888,000 was injected into the struggling music sector.

“The weekly show gave many creatives the chance to share their art and generate the feeling that there was a light at the end of the tunnel. The show gave hope to many businesses who were able to survive because of what was being produced,” the statement read.