Nat Vazer shares music video for ‘Higher Ground’, announces virtual tour dates

Nat Vazer has shared a new music video for ‘Higher Ground’, as well as a handful of virtual tour dates in Melbourne.

Per a press release, the clip was heavily influenced by David Lynch’s mystery-drama series Twin Peaks. It was filmed, directed and edited by Benjamin Joel and Vazer. Watch it below:

Along with the video, Vazer also announced a handful of Melbourne virtual tour dates as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease around the nation. Find the full list of dates below.

Vazer will be performing tonight from 7.30pm AEST at Small Time Group Brunswick, which will be livestreamed on both Small Time Group and Nat Vazer‘s Facebook pages. While the performance is free to view, donation tickets purchased via Eventbrite will go directly towards Nat Vazer.

The music video was shot over nine hours at Manorisms studios, a multi-use space situated in a decommissioned 1930s theatre.

“There’s this theme of otherworldliness and play with light and dark which has been very much influenced by David Lynch’s ‘Twin Peaks’,” said Vazer of the video.

“But the idea of the smokey haze, the silhouettes and having an old phone and TV on set is also taken from the neo-noir film ‘Lost Highway’ which is a classic Lynch film. As we were in isolation, the filming was a slow process with only two of us. We also had a limited budget so all our props were secondhand and picked up from Facebook Marketplace and hard rubbish. It was a very DIY approach – we used zip ties, a metal rod and cut up fabric to make curtains.”

Joel continued, explaining the crew had to make do with an extremely limited budget.

“The film clip was recorded during isolation. So we had a small budget, limited resources and we also had to build our own set,” he said.

“We had to try and create a vast, ethereal landscape and create many locations using one studio space. To achieve that, we had to dress up the set in different ways. We threw in extra lighting and borrowed a smoke machine from friends at Lulie Tavern in Abbotsford. They told us we had to get our own ‘rave juice’. We didn’t know what that was so we went and got regular smoke machine juice from a local music shop.”

‘Higher Ground’ is lifted from Vazer’s recently released debut album, ‘Is This Offensive and Loud?’, which holds a spot on NME‘s 15 best Australian albums of 2020 so far.

Nat Vazer’s upcoming livestream dates are:

Melbourne, Small Time Group Brunswick (June 20), 7:30pm AEST

Melbourne, Music Farmers (July 2), 7:30pm AEST

Melbourne, Jet Black Cat (8), 7:30pm AEST

Melbourne, Rocksteady Records (10), time TBA