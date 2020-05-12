Nat Vazer shares intimate new music video for ‘For A Moment’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Nat Vazer has released the music video for her latest single, ‘For A Moment’. It premiered today (May 12) on Clipped.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

Benjamin Joel directed the music video, which was shot under stage three of Australia’s nation-wide lockdown. Suffice to say, the restrictions inordinately disrupted Vazer and Joel’s original plans.

“We could no longer film at the beach which is initially where we planned to film,” said Vazer in an interview with Clipped.

“So Benny and I started brainstorming together – we wanted the film clip to convey the intimacy, warmth and playfulness of the song. So, we chose simple sets that would convey that: in my bedroom because it feels like a private, intimate space; in the car and the shower where it feels personal but a little bit silly.”

“We originally wanted to do one of those ‘mannequin challenge’ type videos,” added Joel.

“Like where people remain frozen in action while a camera films around them and it feels like you’re walking through a frozen scene. But we couldn’t do that in isolation with only one subject to work with, so we decided to do it in slow motion.”

Nat Vazer also attributed the clip’s shower scene to the 1986 teen cinema classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. “With the shower scene – we drew inspiration from famous shower scenes like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off [and] the Decore shampoo TV ads from the ’80s and ’90s,” she said.

Advertisement

“Singing in the shower is the best, everyone knows that.”

‘For A Moment’ is the third single lifted from Vazer’s upcoming debut album, entitled ‘Is This Offensive And Loud?’, which is slated for release on May 29 via Hotel Motel Records.