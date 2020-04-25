News Music News

Nat Vazer shares single ‘For a Moment’, announces debut album

'Is This Offensive And Loud?' will be released later this year

Nat Vazer. Credit: Jay Donohue

Melbourne singer-songwriter Nat Vazer has shared details of her debut LP, alongside third single ‘For a Moment’.

Listen to the track below:

‘For a Moment’ will be included on Vazer’s debut LP, ‘Is This Offensive And Loud?’, which drops on May 29 via Hotel Motel Records.

“‘For A Moment’ is a love song about an ex-work colleague,” said Vazer per a press release.

“There is a strange time-warping feeling you get sometimes when you fall for someone hard, where time can appear to stand still while everything around you seems like a blur. ‘For A Moment’ indulges in that fantasy. It’s about chasing something forbidden, a longing for someone you can’t really be with and the overwhelming fear of the possibility.”

Vazer’s debut EP ‘We Used To Have Real Conversations’ was released in 2018. Since then, she’s released two more singles — 2019’s ‘Like Demi’ and ‘Grateful’, which dropped last month. Both tracks will appear on ‘Is This Offensive And Loud?’.

Vazer has supported the likes of Last Dinosaurs, #1 Dads, Carla Geneve and The Magic Numbers on their Australian national tours. She has also performed at St Kilda Festival, Kyneton Music Festival, Changes, Not Fest and more.

You can pre-order and/or pre-save Nat Vazer’s debut full-length from this link.

