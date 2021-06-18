Natalie Imbruglia announces return with first new album in six years, ‘Firebird’

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia is back in a big way, marking her return to music with the announcement of her first album in six years, titled ‘Firebird’.

Imbruglia shared news of the forthcoming project on her social media along with the first single ‘Build It Better’, two years after signing with Sony BMG and hinting at new material.

An uplifting taste of what’s to come, the piano-led ‘Build It Better’ feels quintessentially Imbruglia, driving home a message of perseverance as she sings: “When it all falls down gotta build it better“.

Give it a spin below.

The new project features a bevy of collaborations, including artists such as Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, whom Imbruglia was photographed recording with back in 2019.

Other credited guests and writers are Romeo Stodart of The Magic Numbers, KT Tunstall, Eg White (Adele, Dua Lipa), Luke Fitton (Little Mix, Girls Aloud), Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Ed Sheeran), Rachel Furner (Jason Derulo) and more.

Speaking of the forthcoming LP – which will mark her sixth studio album – Imbruglia said in a press statement: “Making this album has been such a profound and satisfying experience.”

“Having gone through a long period of what essentially was writer’s block, it was sometimes hard to envisage getting to this place,” she said.

“Before the pandemic, I started the process of writing this album in London and soon after, I headed to Nashville. With each session and new collaborator, I started to gain confidence, find my voice again, and craft the sound and style that felt authentic to me.

“It’s been such a privilege to work with such an array of talent on Firebird. I just can’t wait for people to finally hear it.”

‘Firebird’ is slated for release on September 24 via Sony BMG.

The tracklist for Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Firebird’ is:

1. ‘Build It Better’

2. ‘Nothing Missing’

3. ‘What It Feels Like’

4. ‘On My Way’

5. ‘Maybe It’s Great’

6. ‘Just Like Old Times’

7. ‘When You Love Too Much’

8. ‘Not Sorry’

9. ‘Human Touch’

10. ‘Change Of Heart’

11. ‘Invisible Things’

12. ‘Dive To The Deep’

13. ‘River’

14. ‘Firebird’