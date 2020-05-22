GAMING  

Natalie Imbruglia’s new album will be released next year

The singer's first album of original material in a decade

By Josh Martin
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Natalie Imbruglia attends a celebratory dinner in honour of Katrin Fredrik's Grey Area exhibition at JD Malat gallery in Mayfair on March 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for JD Malat)

Natalie Imbruglia‘s first album of original material in over a decade will come out next year.

The news comes from the president of BMG UK, Alistair Norbury, in a new interview with Music Week. Imbruglia signed a new record deal with BMG last year, and announced that she was writing new material.

Now, the singer-songwriter has reportedly finished recording eight songs during isolation with producers MyRiot, the working moniker of Tim Bran and Roy Kerr, from separate locations.

“Natalie’s record has been moved into next year but, rather than stop the recording process, she has set up a studio at home and she’s working over technology and successfully making the record,” Norbury said.

Imbruglia shared some status updates of her own on Instagram last month, with a photo of her decidedly homemade vocal booth.

Imbruglia hasn’t released an album of original songs since 2009’s ‘Come to Life’, though she released the covers collection ‘Male’ in 2015. Last year, The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr confirmed he was working on new songs with Imbruglia, posting a photo of the pair from Rockinghorse Studios in Byron Bay.

The pair also thanked producer Gus Oberg – who produced The Strokes’ album ‘Angles’  – for working on the tracks with them. It is expected these collaborative tracks will also appear on Imbruglia’s new album. A specific release date is yet to be announced.

