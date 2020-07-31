Natalie Slade and Núria Graham lead the lineup for Isol-Aid 20

Online music festival Isol-Aid has announced its return for a 20th consecutive weekend.

This week’s lineup is shorter and punchier than usual, led by Natalie Slade and Núria Graham. Elsewhere, Liela Moss, local gems Mystery Guest, Scraps, Rachael Lia and more fill out the rest of the lineup.

As always, the festival’s 20th iteration features an original artwork from artist Sebi White – this week, White also makes his performance debut for the festival with his father Andy White.

To celebrate the T-Shirt theme and its 20th weekend, Isol-Aid is offering 20% off all of its merch with the code ISOL-AID20.

Isol-Aid #20 kicks off on a Saturday this week, from 2:55pm AEST August 1 on each of the artists’ respective Instagram accounts.

Dress to impress for Isol-Aid ROUND 20 👕👗🧦💕

Get your hands ON the merchandise this Saturday with a whole rack of talented outfits from around the globe 🌏 Artwork by sharp dressed stunner 🕺 Sebi White – who's also making their #isolaidfestival DEBUT tomorrow! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5um9fyFLiw — isolaidfestival (@isolaidfestival) July 31, 2020

Last week’s festival was headlined by Katie Noonan and Tim Atlas.

This week saw Isol-Aid receive a “game-changing” $200,000 grant from the Victorian government’s latest round of support for the music and arts industries. Per The Music Network, the online festival can now cover artist performance fees, employ six behind-the-scenes staff and continue for many more months.

Isol-Aid has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March following the implementation of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Earlier this month, Isol-Aid co-founder Emily Ulman discussed the recurring virtual event with NME Australia. In particular, Ulman discussed the issue of accessibility in live music, looking ahead to when restrictions ease in the future.

“There are people with physiological and psychological barriers preventing them from accessing live shows; perhaps they experience anxiety in crowds, or they physically can’t get to shows, or they’re pregnant, or can’t afford babysitters,” Ulman explained.

“I don’t think virtual shows will ever ever ever replace being at festivals or being at live gigs, and I wouldn’t expect them to. But I absolutely think there’s room for both.”

As always, Isol-Aid is free to watch, but audience members are encouraged to donate to the festival or purchase merchandise. All donations raised go directly to the artists and their teams. Proceeds from merchandising sales go towards running costs and the festival’s tech staff, digital marketing, programming and design teams.