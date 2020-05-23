Natalie Slade shares new single ‘Gimme Ya Love’

Neo-soul singer Natalie Slade has shared the second single from her upcoming debut album, entitled ‘Gimme Ya Love’.

Listen to it below:

Slade’s debut album, ‘Control’, will be released on June 5 via Eglo Records. The album was produced by Hiatus Kaiyote‘s Simon Mavin and will feature contributions from other members of the neo-soul group.

According to a press release, Slade said the song was about a “fictitious inter-dependent relationship and listing all these things that don’t work well without their other half”.

“This song came about in the studio when Simon Mavin was playing a fairly intricate synth line and so I responded with a really simple line to compliment that, which is now the chorus section [in] ‘Gimme Ya Love’,” said Slade.

The song also features drums and percussion from Alon Ilsar, and bass guitar contributions from Hiatus Kaiyote’s Paul Bender.

“We were super lucky because Alon Ilsar was in town that week and we heard he had

the day off so we grabbed him from the cafe he was sitting at,” Slade continued.

“And then thankfully found Paul Bender where he was drinking coffee on the porch at the time and asked them both to jump on the track. The songs really cross genres in this record because we were writing whatever we felt on the day, and that day just had that sound.”

Slade’s last release was the first cut from ‘Control’, entitled ‘Love Light’. Before that, Slade dropped the track ‘Humidity’ in 2019, which followed 2018’s ‘Blind Eyes’ and ‘Give It Up’, a pair of singles in collaboration with Plutonic Lab and RAIZA BIZA.