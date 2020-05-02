Natalie Slade shares new single ‘Love Light’, announces debut LP

Sydney-based neo-soul artist Natalie Slade has shared her latest single, ‘Love Light’, and detailed a forthcoming debut album.

Listen to the new track below:

‘Love Light’ will be featured on Slade’s debut full-length, ‘Control’, set to drop on June 5 via Eglo. The imprint specialises in house, hip-hop, soul, jazz and techno, and fields artists including Steve Spacek, Henry Wu and Floating Points.

On the single, Slade described it as a form of love song, but “not in the traditional sense”.

“It’s about wanting for love but also, letting go of it,” Slade said in a press statement.

“So really it’s about accepting that you can’t hold on to what isn’t yours to keep. This song is different to the rest of the album coz it happened in stage… I wrote these lyrics alone then later in the week when I was hanging out with my friend Daniel Pliner, he wrote the piano part to it. We’d intended to record it together but then I moved to Melbourne and I stumbled into this amazing group of jazz musicians down there.”

‘Love Light’ was produced by Paul Bender, known for his bass contributions to fellow neo-soul contemporary Hiatus Kaiyote.

“I was blessed to be able to record it with Nick Martyn (drums), James Bowers (keys) and Paul Bender (bass),” Slade continued. “And then to have Bender producing as well was nuts! It just came to life before my eyes!”

Slade’s last release was the track ‘Humidity’ in 2019, which followed 2018’s ‘Blind Eyes’ and ‘Give It Up’, a pair of singles in collaboration with Plutonic Lab and RAIZA BIZA.