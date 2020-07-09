Nathan Cavaleri announces debut album ‘Demons’ and national tour

Australian singer-songwriter Nathan Cavaleri has announced his debut album, ‘Demons.’

The announcement came yesterday (July 9) with the release of the album’s lead single, ‘Before You Check Out.’ A video clip for the single has been released, directed by Cavaleri himself.

The single was written after Cavaleri discovered that a distant cousin had passed away from suicide. In a statement, he elaborated on his thought process behind writing the song.

“I strongly identified with what he went through, and wished I had reached out to him,” he said.

“Having battled my own demons, I wondered whether my experience would have helped. I contemplated what I’d share if time could show mercy.”

The announcements come following the end of Cavaleri’s extended hiatus from music. Discovered as a child in the late 90s, the musician had performed the world over by the time he was 12 years old. His history will be explored further on an upcoming episode of ABC’s Australian Story, set for broadcast next month.

Following the album’s release, Cavaleri will undertake a national tour in support of the album. The tour begins on the Central Coast of New South Wales in early October, and concludes in late November in the Blue Mountains.

Cavaleri has also been announced as part of the 2021 Bluesfest lineup.

The ‘Demons’ national tour dates are:

Gosford, The Rhythm Hut (October 2)

Newcastle, Stag & Hunter (3)

Cronulla, Brass Monkey (9)

Aldinga, The Pepper Tree (16)

Adelaide, The Wheatsheaf Hotel (17)

Sydney, Camelot Lounge (30)

Canberra, Smiths Alternative (31)

Bulli, Heritage Hotel (November 1)

Belgrave, Sooki Lounge (12)

Melbourne, The Catfish (13)

Bundalaguah, The Bundy (14)

Katoomba, The Baroque Room (27)

