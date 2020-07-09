GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Nathan Cavaleri announces debut album ‘Demons’ and national tour

The former child star will release his debut album this August

By David James Young
Nathan Cavaleri
Nathan Cavaleri, CREDIT: Myles Pritchard

Australian singer-songwriter Nathan Cavaleri has announced his debut album, ‘Demons.’

The announcement came yesterday (July 9) with the release of the album’s lead single, ‘Before You Check Out.’ A video clip for the single has been released, directed by Cavaleri himself.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

The single was written after Cavaleri discovered that a distant cousin had passed away from suicide. In a statement, he elaborated on his thought process behind writing the song.

“I strongly identified with what he went through, and wished I had reached out to him,” he said.

“Having battled my own demons, I wondered whether my experience would have helped. I contemplated what I’d share if time could show mercy.”

The announcements come following the end of Cavaleri’s extended hiatus from music. Discovered as a child in the late 90s, the musician had performed the world over by the time he was 12 years old. His history will be explored further on an upcoming episode of ABC’s Australian Story, set for broadcast next month.

Advertisement

Following the album’s release, Cavaleri will undertake a national tour in support of the album. The tour begins on the Central Coast of New South Wales in early October, and concludes in late November in the Blue Mountains.

Cavaleri has also been announced as part of the 2021 Bluesfest lineup.

The ‘Demons’ national tour dates are:

Gosford, The Rhythm Hut (October 2)
Newcastle, Stag & Hunter (3)
Cronulla, Brass Monkey (9)
Aldinga, The Pepper Tree (16)
Adelaide, The Wheatsheaf Hotel (17)
Sydney, Camelot Lounge (30)
Canberra, Smiths Alternative (31)
Bulli, Heritage Hotel (November 1)
Belgrave, Sooki Lounge (12)
Melbourne, The Catfish (13)
Bundalaguah, The Bundy (14)
Katoomba, The Baroque Room (27)

Also appearing at Bluesfest 2021

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.