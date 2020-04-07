National Indigenous Music Awards 2020 to go virtual amid coronavirus outbreak

Organisers of the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) have announced the 2020 event will be moving to a virtual platform in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released by the NIMA today (April 8) organisers of the coveted Indigenous music event are working to create a rich program of live music that looks to “give both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people across Australia a chance to connect”.

Slated to take place this August, organisers have yet to confirm the virtual platform for the NIMA’s delivery but representatives have assured that information is pending.

Last year’s NIMA saw Indigenous artists like Baker Boy, Mojo Juju (now called Mo’Ju) and Briggs walk away with top prizes, including Song Of The Year for Juju’s ‘Native Tongue’, which you can hear below.

In addition to this news, the NIMA have also appointed their first ever Creative Director, Ben Graetz. A Iwaidja, Malak Malak and Badu Island man, Graetz is a “fierce advocate for the First Nations, disability, LGBTIQA+ and arts communities”.

“The National Indigenous Music Awards are the biggest night on the calendar for First Nations musicians and it is an honour to be welcomed as its first Creative Director, albeit with a different palette than I was expecting to be painting with,” said Graetz in a press statement, referring to the Awards’ new platform.

Nominations for the awards opened today. All Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music released between July 2019 and June 2020 are eligible for nominations and for the first time, all artists who’ve appeared in the weekly Indigenous Chart will be automatically considered for the awards.