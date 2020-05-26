National Indigenous Music Awards goes virtual for 2020

Organisers of the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) have announced today (May 27) the annual celebration of Australia’s First Nation talent will go ahead in 2020 via a virtual platform.

NIMA have partnered with TV broadcaster NITV, the free-to-air channel that broadcasts programming produced by Indigenous Australians, to broadcast the award ceremony and artist performances, set to take place August 8.

The ceremony will also be broadcast on radio via SBS and online, with organisers already asking music fans to stay tuned for ways in which they can get involved in the virtual extravaganza.

Advertisement

Last year’s NIMA winners saw fast-rising Arnhem Land rapper Baker Boy recognised as Artist Of The Year, with Melbourne-based artist Mo’Ju receiving the awards for Album of the Year for her third studio album, 2019’s ‘Native Tongue’ and Song of the Year for the album’s title track. Watch ‘Native Tongue below’.

The 2019 event also saw performances throughout the evening from Indigenous nominees Jessica Mauboy, Dan Sultan and Electric Fields.

In previous years the NIMA has been held at Darwin’s historic Ampitheatre in a live gala event. Social gathering restrictions and state border closures due to coronavirus have meant a shift to a virtual presence for this year’s ceremony.

Read more: Baker Boy promotes water conservation in new Northern Territory campaign

“The NIMAs star has shone brightly for seventeen years and far from dimming that light, COVID has emboldened us to re-imagine what the event can be,” said Creative Director Ben Graetz in a press statement.

“At its heart, the NIMAs is about celebrating our culture and music’s important place within it and we think that being forced to let go of the constraints of location will enable us to reach even more people and create an even bigger welcome mat for Australians to experience and celebrate First Nations music.”

Advertisement

Nominations for the NIMA 2020 are open until Friday May 29 and can be made here.