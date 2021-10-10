National Indigenous Music Awards to broadcast virtual ceremony on triple j

The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) has announced a new ceremony date later this year, after being postponed back in July.

The ceremony will now be held on November 14 from 5pm AEDT, and be reimagined as a two-hour special across triple j, Double J and triple j Unearthed. The presenter of triple j’s Blak Out, Nooky, will be hosting the event.

The NIMAs were expected to return to an in-person event at the Darwin Amphitheatre in August. However, Northern Territory border restrictions made it difficult for residents of New South Wales, Melbourne and Adelaide to fly into the state to attend.

“It’s unfortunate that the live event is unable to go ahead this year at the Darwin Amphitheatre but I am extremely excited to be working with Nooky and all the team at triple j, celebrating musical Blak Excellence through the radio!” NIMAs creative director Ben Graetz said in a statement.

The Kid LAROI, Baker Boy and Sycco are nominated across three categories each this year, with artists like Miiesha, Birdz, Tia Gostelow and Budjerah also in the running for awards.

It will be the second year in a row the NIMAs have been held virtually. In 2020, organisers partnered with SBS to broadcast the ceremony across NITV, radio and online.