Navarone Garibaldi shares emotional tribute to “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley

Navarone Garibaldi has paid an emotional tribute to her “big sister” Lisa Marie Presley – see it below.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, died last week (January 12) at the age of 54, hours after she had been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

With tributes pouring in online, Navarone – musician and son of Priscilla Presley – shared an emotional tribute to Lisa on Instagram.

On Friday, musician Navarone – the son of Priscilla and former partner Marco Garibaldi – took to Instagram to post an emotional message honouring his “big sister”.

“I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” he wrote.

“I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home.”

Garibaldi concluded: “I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis.”

A host of tributes poured in for Presley from Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins, Pink, the Jackson family, Bette Midler, Corey Feldman, Octavia Spencer, John Travolta and Mia Farrow.

Her ex-husband Nicolas Cage also paid tribute, writing: “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley was married to Michael Jackson for 18 months in 1994, before she went on to marry Cage in 2002. Her last marriage was to Michael Lockwood, her guitarist, music producer and director who she was married to for 10 years.

In tribute to Presley, Jackson’s estate wrote: “We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael’s former wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed as apparent in the official video for ‘You Are Not Alone’, and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together.”