NBA YoungBoy tells Kanye West to “hold your ground” on new eight-minute song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has shared an eight-minute track titled ‘This Is Not a Song, This For My Supporters’, in which he voices support for the embattled Kanye West.

The track was posted as a video to NBA YoungBoy’s YouTube page on December 4, shared alongside a photo of the rapper standing in front of a wall with the words “stop the violence” written on it.

The song arrived just a few days after West made antisemitic remarks and praised Adolf Hitler in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and was suspended from Twitter for posting an image of a swastika.

“It hurt my heart that Kanye let them people break his soul / How the fuck that go?” YoungBoy raps around three minutes into the song. “Stay in yo’ home! N***a, hold your ground! You strong!” Listen below.

West faced renewed public backlash last week when, during a three-hour-long conversation with Jones on Infowars, alongside white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, the rapper said he “like[s] Hitler”, “see[s] good things about Hitler” and is “a Nazi”.

Shortly after West’s Infowars appearance, his Twitter account was suspended for sharing a graphic of the Nazi-appropriated swastika symbol inside a Star of David. A little after the post was removed by Twitter, company CEO Elon Musk confirmed West’s account was being suspended because he “violated our rule against incitement to violence”.

Ye has repeatedly made antisemitic comments in recent months, including saying that he doesn’t believe in the term “antisemitism” and calling it “not factual”. In October, his Twitter account was temporarily locked after he posted an antisemitic tweet in which he said he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

West also prompted backlash in October after wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt during a Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show, and making false claims about the death of George Floyd. West’s comments have led to widespread condemnation of the rapper and professional consequences such as Adidas ending its long-running Yeezy partnership, calling West’s actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”.