NCT 127 combine nature and space in music video teaser for ‘Save’

SM Entertainment boyband NCT 127 and independent South Korean label Amoeba Culture have released a music video teaser for ‘Save’, their upcoming project single.

The music video, much like the teaser photos that preceded it, is set in a neon-lit spaceship decked with different kinds of plants. The clip also features a plaque that reads: “Save the moment. Save the wild. Save environment. Save the world”.

The teaser is the second sneak peek the group has offered of their upcoming collaboration. On May 31, Amoeba Culture released an upbeat track preview of the ‘Save’ through their social media platforms.

‘Save’, which is slated for release on June 4, is the latest release from SM Entertainment’s supergroup NCT. Last month, it’s seven-member subunit NCT Dream released ‘Hot Sauce’, their debut full-length album.

In the same month, NCT leader Taeyong teamed up with EXO’s Baekhyun to release the jazz-inspired pop track, ‘Monroe’. The track was released on Taeyong’s SoundCloud and features lyrics penned by the singer himself.

Recently, NCT 127 performed at Global Citizen’s ‘Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World’. Their performance of their 2020 hit, ‘Kick It’, featured a combination of slick choreography and AR technology.

In a four-star review of ‘Hot Sauce’, NME‘s Rhian Daly called the record a “triumph [that is both] confident and cool”. She also noted that the project “makes infectiously real its creators’ excitement of all being back together again”, following the return of member Mark Lee.