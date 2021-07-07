NCT 127 to make comeback with a full album this September

South Korean boyband NCT 127 have announced plans to make their long-awaited comeback this September.

During an online fan-meeting held yesterday (July 7), in celebration of the group’s fifth anniversary, the group shared that they would be returning with a full-length studio album this September, per Billboard. More details and a timeline for the release have yet to be unveil, but are expected in the coming months.

NCT 127’s forthcoming album will mark the group’s first Korean-language album in well-over a year, since the release of ‘Neo Zone: The Final Round’ in May last year. Despite this, the nine-member group have kept busy with projects such as NCT 2020 and their Japanese album ‘Loveholic’ as well as their collaboration with Amoeba Culture last month on ‘Save’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the group’s leader Taeyong has collaborated with labelmates EXO‘s Baekhyun and Red Velvet‘s Seulgi on singles ‘Monroe’ and ‘Rose’ respectively. The rapper also recently unveiled ‘Swimming Pool’, the latest solo track in a string of SoundCloud releases.

In related news, NCT Dream recently dropped their first full-length album in May titled ‘Hot Sauce’. The boyband later returned with a repackaged version of that record, titled ‘Hello Future’, last month.

In her initial review of ‘Hot Sauce’, NME’s Rhian Daly described the album as a “triumph” in a beaming four-star review, calling it a “confident and cool [album that] makes infectiously real its creators’ excitement of all being back together again”.

She later also gave ‘Hello Future’ four-stars, saying in a review that the repackaged album was akin to a “generous second helping”, noting that the three new songs help “flesh out the group’s sound even more and promises to keep appetites sated for some time to come”.