NCT 127 to host Roblox’s first dedicated virtual K-pop concert

NCT 127 are set to hold a free virtual concert on Roblox, the first such dedicated K-pop event.

Announced yesterday (January 17), ‘The NCT 127 Concert Experience’ is billed as a celebration of 127 Day (January 27), a special anniversary for the NCT sub-unit and their fans. The interactive virtual concert experience is, according to SM Entertainment, the very first dedicated K-pop concert within the video game. NCT 127 are set to perform a handful of their most popular singles under the setlist, including ‘Sticker’, ‘Kick It’ as well as the lead single from their most recent studio album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’ of the same name.

In addition to the virtual show, ‘The NCT 127 Concert Experience’ will also make available limited avatar drops inspired by the boyband’s own real-life looks and dances, alongside a neon Seoul city-themed environment and obby (obstacle course). A metaverse scavenger hunt spanning a number of fan-favourite Roblox experiences will also be made available in conjunction with the concert.

‘The NCT 127 Concert Experience’ is slated to run in-game from January 27 through to 29, in celebration of 127 Day, as dubbed by the group. “127 Day is so special to us because it is all about connecting with our amazing fans from around the world, and what better way to do that than to perform to millions of you all at the same time on Roblox,” NCT 127 said about the upcoming performance, according to a press release.

“Wherever you are in the world, come and join us for a concert performance like no other on January 27th and experience NCT 127 like you’ve never seen us before!”

Shortly after the band’s Roblox concert wraps up, the nine-piece will drop a repackaged version of ‘2 Baddies’, now re-titled ‘Ay-Yo’. Out January 30, the record will feature three brand-new songs – including its lead single of the same name – on top of the 12 pre-existing songs previously released on September’s ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’.

In a four-star review of the project, NME wrote: “For a group that thrives on the disorder and unpredictability of their music, ‘2 Baddies’ is an often exceptional effort on NCT 127’s part to uphold that tradition.”