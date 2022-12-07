NCT 127 to drop repackaged ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’ album next month

NCT 127 have been confirmed to be releasing a repackaged version of their recent ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’ album in January 2023.

Earlier today (December 7), Korean news outlet Sports Dongah reported that the NCT sub-unit are due to drop a repackaged version of their fourth studio album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’, which was originally released in September. In response to the original report, SM Entertainment representatives published a brief statement via Newsen confirming the news.

“NCT 127 are working to prepare repackaged album with the goal of releasing it in January next year,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi. Other details – including the repackage’s title, tracklist and specific release date – will be announced by the label at a later stage.

The upcoming NCT 127 repackage will arrive approximately four months after the release of its original rendition, ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’, which included 12 new tracks – one of which is its lead single of the same name. The release of ‘2 Baddies’ also marked the boyband’s first and only domestic release of 2022. Prior to its release, NCT 127 released the ‘Sticker’ studio album in September 2021, which was later followed up by its repackaged record ‘Favorite’.

In a four-star review of the project, NME wrote: “For a group that thrives on the disorder and unpredictability of their music, ‘2 Baddies’ is an often exceptional effort on NCT 127’s part to uphold that tradition.”

Shortly before NCT 127 are due for a comeback, the nine-piece will be appearing on the annual SM Entertainment company-wide winter project, titled ‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ this year. Due out December 26, the record will feature a total of 58 “guests”, including soloists Kangta and BoA, as well as veteran acts TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation and SHINee. Idol groups aespa, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, and its remaining factions NCT Dream and WayV will also be featured.