NCT 127 get ready for a shootout in new teaser for ‘Sticker’ music video

NCT 127 have dropped a brand-new teaser for the music video of their upcoming single ‘Sticker’.

In the clip, the K-pop boyband play futuristic cowboys ready for a gunfight on an empty street surrounded by buildings covered with neon-lights and signs. The video also showcases parts of the song’s choreography, and ends with rapper Mark holstering two pistols as he raps: “Like a sticker, sticker”.

‘Sticker’ will be the title track of the group’s upcoming studio album of the same name. The record will also be NCT 127’s third Korean full-length record to date, following ‘Neo Zone: The Final Round’ in 2020 and ‘Regular–Irregular’ in 2018.

Due out September 17 at 1pm KST, ‘Sticker’ will feature 11 songs, including previously teased tracks like ‘Lemonade’, ‘Road Trip’, ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ and ‘Dreamer’. Ahead of the album’s release, the group will also be performing ‘Sticker’ for the first time on American talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden later today (September 16)

In other NCT news, NCT and WayV members Ten and YangYang recently shared their thoughts on their English-language single ‘Low Low’, which was released last month. “I think ‘Low Low’ won’t be the last time, maybe next year?” YangYang hinted. “I hope they’ll take our references and we can show our heavier hip-hop side.”

Meanwhile, the group’s leader Taeyong has collaborated with labelmates EXO‘s Baekhyun and Red Velvet‘s Seulgi on the songs ‘Monroe’ and ‘Rose’ respectively. The rapper also recently unveiled ‘Swimming Pool’, the latest solo track in a string of SoundCloud releases.