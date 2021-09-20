NCT 127 talk about the “signature flute sound” of new single ‘Sticker’

South Korean boyband NCT 127 have opened up about their latest single ‘Sticker’.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the group discussed the making of ‘Sticker’, the title track of the group’s new album of the same name. The music video for the song, in which the K-pop boyband play futuristic cowboys who rule the streets of a Las Vegas-esque city, dropped last week.

“The moment we heard the signature flute sound, we realised this is for us,” shared the group’s leader, Taeyong. Vocalist Doyoung also shared that ‘Sticker’ was “the first time” the group had “dived deep” with veteran SM Entertainment producer Yoo Young-jin, who co-wrote ‘Sticker’ with Taeyong and Mark.

Yoo also composed and arranged the song with Ryan S Jhun and Dem Jointsz, alongside Prince Chapelle and Calixte. Yoo has also created several hits for other SM Entertainment artists, including aespa’s mega-hit ‘Next Level’, which was released in May.

“Taeyong and I discussed how we wanted to show the team’s colou,” Mark added. “I do feel like the fans will really like it.” Later, Doyoung added that the group had “thought a lot about what our fans would want to see.”

”We wanted to try something new that’s different from what we’ve tried before,” the vocalist told Teen Vogue. “We hope this moment and this album becomes a gift to fans. One that makes them look back later and realise this was one of the best from NCT 127.”

In related news, NCT and WayV members Ten and YangYang recently shared their thoughts on their English-language single ‘Low Low’, which was released last month. “I think ‘Low Low’ won’t be the last time, maybe next year?” YangYang hinted. “I hope they’ll take our references and we can show our heavier hip-hop side.”