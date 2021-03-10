NCT 127 to teach importance of subtitles on ‘The Daily Show’ special

NCT 127 are set to appear on a special edition of The Daily Show With Trever Noah.

Titled The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational, the show’s first-ever daytime special will offer viewers useful lessons on everyday topics such as money management to real-life usages of math. The boyband will be teaching a “special lesson” about the importance of learning how to read subtitles.

“In order to better understand and communicate with us, NCT 127, it’s very important to know how to read,” NCT 127 say in the teaser video, while pointing down at yellow subtitles. “Yes, it’s very important so make sure you read a lot, and keep studying! And if you do so, you’ll be able to better understand us through these subtitles.”

Advertisement

Watch the teaser video here.

The boyband will be joined by regular The Daily Show correspondents such as Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr., as well as contributors Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper.

Remotely Educational is set to premiere later today (March 10) on Comedy Central at 8:30am ET, with a repeat set to air during the show’s regular 11pm timeslot. The special will also be available on the new ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ from March 11 onwards.

In other K-pop news, boyband BTS said that they are “not expecting so much” from their recent Grammy nomination for ‘Dynamite’ due to heavy competition in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. “We don’t want to get disappointed because … all the big names [are nominated],” leader RM noted.