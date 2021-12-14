Watch the enchanting music video for NCT’s new single ‘Beautiful’

NCT have unveiled the music video for their latest single, ‘Beautiful’.

The music video follows members of the boyband going through a day in their life, before gathering at the end to perform the track while it snows. “When everything in the world goes back to its position / Why are they shining more beautifully,” the group croons on the chorus.

‘Beautiful’ features vocals from 21 members of NCT, all of whom will be featured in some capacity on the newly released NCT 2021 album ‘Universe’, out now. The album features ten tracks from the various NCT sub-units, including NCT U’s ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’ and NCT 127’s ‘Earthquake’.

Advertisement

However, two NCT members are notably absent from the ‘Universe’ album: WayV members Lucas and Winwin, the latter of whom is also a member of NCT 127. SM Entertainment has yet to explain the members’ absences.

In an earlier interview, NCT 127 said they don’t want to release music that’s “obvious or familiar”. “I think our team’s strength is that we’re always taking on new challenges,” said Doyoung. “The fact that we constantly try out new genres is a challenge in itself, and something I feel our fans love about us.”

In related news, NCT has been announced as part of the line-up on SM Entertainment‘s upcoming concert, ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA’. The group will be performing alongside labelmates EXO, aespa, SUPER JUNIOR and SHINee.

Advertisement

The concert is set to take place on New Year’s Day (January 1), as part of a new project called ‘SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS’ that will be launching later this month.