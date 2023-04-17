NCT DOJAEJUNG debut with charming ‘Perfume’ music video

NCT members Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo have made their debut under a new sub-unit, NCT DOJAEJUNG, with their mini-album ‘Perfume’.

On April 17 at 6pm KST, the NCT trio released their first mini-album ‘Perfume’ as well as the music video for its title track of the same name.

In the new visual, Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo formulate scents in a flower-filled mansion, later bottling them in three perfume bottles. Placing them in a gift box, they leave it on the doorstep of a fan as a gift.

“Leaving ‘em on your wrist / On your collar / Gonna let ‘em hover / So you can’t forget me / Mixed in with the smallest sigh,” NCT DOJAEJUNG sing on the chorus. In other scenes, the trio dance to the song’s groovy choreography.

In addition to its title track, ‘Perfume’ includes the song ‘Can We Go Back’, which the trio had previously performed at NCT 127’s ‘Neo City — The Link’ concert in Seoul last year. That performance, the trio shared with NME, was also what spurred them to officially release a record.

“We realised that we had great vocal chemistry and an ability to adapt to various music genres and styles. We began to wonder what we would sound like as a group, what musical influences we would draw from and how we would perform as a unit,” NCT DOJAEJUNG said.

“We’re proud to say we found our signature sound for NCT DOJAEJUNG with this first mini album,” they said, adding: “It came together very effortlessly; almost as if we all shared the same vision from the beginning.”

The trio are now the first NCT subunit to not be under one of the group’s four larger sub-groups, namely NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and the China-based WayV. SM Entertainment will also be launching Japan-based subunit NCT Tokyo later this year.