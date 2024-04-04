NCT’s Doyoung announces debut solo album, ‘Youth’

NCT singer Doyoung has announced the upcoming release of his debut solo album, titled ‘Youth’.

Doyoung revealed that he would be making his solo debut earlier today (April 4) through posts on NCT’s social media accounts, where he announced ‘Youth’. The record is set to be released on April 22 at 6pm KST, with more information about the album expected in the coming days.

According to SM Entertainment, per The Korea Herald, Doyoung’s upcoming debut solo album will feature 10 songs and will be “full of [the singer’s] honest feelings and emotions” as well as “reflect the emotions that youngsters experience”.

Doyoung will be the first member of NCT go embark on a solo career. He follows in the footsteps of bandmates Taeyong and Ten, who went solo in June 2023 with ‘SHALALA’ and February 2024 with ‘TEN’, respectively.

Doyoung first made his debut as a K-pop idol in April 2016 as a member of NCT sub-group NCT U. Since then, the singer has contributed several solo songs to the soundtracks of popular K-dramas, including ‘Like A Star’ for Yumi’s Cells and ‘Here With Me’ for See You in My 19th Life.

