NCT’s Doyoung named Dolce & Gabbana’s newest ambassador

Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has named NCT member Doyoung as its newest ambassador.

Dolce & Gabbana announced the appointment though its official Instagram account in a series of posts featuring the K-pop singer in outfits and accessories by the brand. In its announcement, Dolce & Gabbana noted that Doyoung would be the brand’s ambassador in Korea and Japan.

“I’m truly excited to become part of the great Dolce & Gabbana family,” Doyoung said of the ambassadorship. “I feel a strong connect that can give brith to a powerful synergy between me and the brand.”

“Dolce & Gabbana has always seen music as a source of inspiration, making this Ambassadorship the beginning of a new creative journey together,” said the brand, per Soompi. “As a global K-pop icon, Doyoung showcases his charisma and talent through his own unique music and style.”

Doyoung recently teamed up with his NCT teammates Jaehyun and Jungwoo to form NCT DOJAEJUNG, releasing the mini-album ‘Perfume’. “We’re proud to say we found our signature sound for NCT DOJAEJUNG with this first mini album,” they told NME. “It came together very effortlessly; almost as if we all shared the same vision from the beginning.”

The trio are the newest NCT sub-unit, following the rotational NCT U. NCT also feature three larger sub-groups, namely NCT 127, NCT Dream and the China-based WayV. SM Entertainment will also be launching Japan-based subunit NCT Tokyo later this year.