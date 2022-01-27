NCT Dream to return with new music in March

NCT Dream are set to release new music this March, their agency SM Entertainment has confirmed.

Earlier today (January 27), No Cut News reported that NCT Dream would be return with new music later this year. SM Entertainment later confirmed the report in a statement to MyDaily, noting that the K-pop boyband are currently working on music.

“NCT Dream are preparing a new album aimed for a March release,” said the company, as translated by Soompi. More details about the forthcoming release are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

This forthcoming project will mark the NCT sub-unit’s first release of 2022 and the much anticipated follow-up to June 2021’s ‘Hello Future’, which itself was a repackaged version of May 2021’s Hot Sauce’.

‘Hot Sauce’ also notably marked the return of Canadian-Korean member Mark Lee, who had not been featured in the group since 2018’s ‘Candle Light’. As part of the unit’s previous rotational graduation system, Mark had left the NCT Dream in December that year upon turning 20.

SM Entertainment later removed the rotational system in April 2020 in favour of a fixed group consisting of the boyband’s seven original members, completed by Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, Renjun, Jeno and Jisung.

The sub-unit previously contributed the song ‘Dreaming’ to NCT’s latest full-length album ‘Universe’, which was released in December 2021. The album features 13 tracks from the various NCT sub-units, including NCT U’s ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’ and NCT 127’s ‘Earthquake’.