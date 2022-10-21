NCT Dream’s first feature film to receive theatrical release worldwide in November

NCT Dream are set to release their first feature film across theatres worldwide next month.

Today (October 21), SM Entertainment announced that NCT Dream will be releasing NCT Dream The Movie: In a Dream, a feature film documenting the group’s two-day performance at the Seoul Olympic Stadium earlier this year.

According to Billboard, the film will include individual interviews and candid stories from NCT Dream’s members, as well as never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations leading up to the group’s residency at the stadium.

NCT Dream The Movie: In a Dream will be distributed worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, the company behind the worldwide distribution of BTS’ concert films. The group’s feature film is slated for release sometime in November, with ticketing details and an exact premiere date expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

NCT Dream’s historic show at the Seoul Olympic Stadium made them the seventh act in history to hold a concert at South Korea’s largest venue. The group’s two-day show at the venue drew a total of 135,000 in-person concertgoers and online viewers from over a hundred regions worldwide.

That show, staged as part of ‘The Dream Show 2: In a Dream’ concert tour, also marked the group’s first in-person solo concert after three years, and the NCT sub-unit’s first concert with a seven-member lineup.

