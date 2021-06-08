NCT Dream to return with ‘Hello Future’ later this month

NCT Dream have announced ‘Hello Future’, a repackaged version of their debut album ‘Hot Sauce’.

The repackaged album will reportedly feature three brand-new songs – including the title track ‘Hello Future’, plus B-sides ‘Life Is Still Going On’ and ‘Bungee’ – alongside the 10 songs on the original version of the record.

‘Hello Future’ is set to be released on June 28, and pre-orders for the repackaged album will be available from today (June 8).

NCT DREAM, 정규 1집 리패키지 ‘Hello Future’ 6월 28일 발매!

오늘부터 예약 판매 시작! NCT DREAM The 1st Album Repackage ‘Hello Future’ to be released on 6/ 28!

Pre-orders to be available from today!https://t.co/TqINte7D1Z#NCTDREAM #HelloFuture#NCTDREAM_HelloFuture — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) June 8, 2021

NCT Dream’s agency SM Entertainment has also released a cryptic teaser video for ‘Hello Future’. The clip follows the K-pop boyband as they explore Seoul while taking images of different words and letters, which are said to be “hints” about the forthcoming release.

The septet released ‘Hot Sauce’ early last month, alongside a vibrant and whimsical video for the title track of the same name. ‘Hot Sauce’ marked NCT Dream’s first-ever full-length album as well as the long-awaited return of member Mark Lee.

Lee had originally left NCT Dream upon turning 20 in 2018, per the unit’s rotational graduation system. The agency later removed the system in April 2020, opting to have NCT Dream become a fixed group that included all seven original members.

In a later interview, Lee described the bond he has with his fellow NCT Dream groupmates as “pretty intimate”. He also talked about his role as the group’s eldest member and leader, joking that this has also made him an “approachable punching bag for the team”.

Earlier this year, NCT member and leader Taeyong launched his very own SoundCloud account with the song ‘Dark Clouds’. The K-pop idol had composed the song with producer Royal Dive, who had previously worked with Taeyong on his SM Station Season 3 song ‘Long Flight’.