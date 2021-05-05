NCT Dream share breezy ‘Dive Into You’ teaser from upcoming album ‘Hot Sauce’

NCT Dream will finally be releasing their first full-length album as a seven-piece group this May.

Ahead of its official release on May 10, the group unveiled a short clip for the song ‘Dive Into You’. The video opens with an awkward encounter between members Mark and Jisung before it cuts to the song. “I will dive into you / You, ooh / You, ooh / I will dive into you,” they sing over the cruisy downtempo melody.

‘Dive Into You’ is a preview of the group’s first-ever studio album ‘Hot Sauce’. On April 12, NCT Dream confirmed that they would be making their return in May with original member Mark, who “graduated” from the group at the end of 2018.

In March, it was confirmed by SM Entertainment that the group would be making a comeback with all seven original members. Korean-Canadian rapper and vocalist, Mark Lee, originally left NCT Dream upon turning 20 in 2018, as per the unit’s rotational graduation system.

The agency later removed the system last April, opting to have NCT Dream become a fixed group that included all seven original members. Later that year, NCT Dream, including Lee, contributed the track ‘Déjà Vu’ to the album ‘NCT 2020 Resonance’ by their 23-member parent group NCT.

‘Hot Sauce’ will be the group’s first comeback since their 4th mini-album, ‘Reload’, dropped last April. Upon its release, it topped the chart of the South Korean streaming service Melon, as well as the iTunes Charts in 49 countries.

Earlier this year, NCT member and leader Taeyong launched his very own SoundCloud account with a new self-composed song called ‘Dark Clouds’. The K-pop idol composed the song with producer Royal Dive, who he also worked with for his SM Station Season 3 song ‘Long Flight’.