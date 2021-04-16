NCT Dream to star in own variety show ahead of new album

NCT Dream are set to star in their own reality show ahead of their highly anticipated first studio album ‘Hot Sauce’.

The travel-themed variety show is titled 7llin’ in the DREAM – pronounced “Chillin’ in the DREAM”, as the Korean word for the number seven sounds similar to the word “chill” in English. The show’s first episode will air on April 17 at 8pm KST on the group’s Youtube channel, with subsequent episodes released every four day thereafter..

The show will feature NCT Dream on their first trip together as a group since they became legal adults. Additionally, “7llin’ in the DREAM” will also include the members’ thoughts as they prepare for their upcoming album.

The group first announced their return with ‘Hot Sauce’ on April 12. The record is slated for a May release and will be NCT Dream’s first-ever full-length album. It will also mark their first comeback as a fixed group, after the removal of their previous rotational graduation system. All seven original members will participate in the upcoming release, including Korean-Canadian member Mark Lee, who previously “graduated” from the group in 2018.

In other NCT news, member and leader Taeyong launched his very own SoundCloud account earlier this year, alongside a self-composed track ‘Dark Clouds’. The K-pop idol composed ‘Dark Clouds’ with producer Royal Dive, who he also worked with for his SM Station Season 3 song ‘Long Flight’.