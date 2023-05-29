NCT’s Jeno named Ferragamo’s first global male ambassador

South Korean singer Jeno from K-pop boyband NCT has been named Ferragamo’s newest global ambassador.

Jeno’s appointment as the Italian luxury fashion house’s new ambassador was announced today (May 29) by the brand on Instagram.

In its post, Ferragamo noted that the NCT member is its “first global male ambassador”. The brand also said that the new partnership “seals the relationship between Ferragamo and Jeno, who have started building ties prior to this announcement”.

“We’re driven by the same passion in our creativity and feel fortunate to have him join Ferragamo,” said the brand’s creative director Maximilian Davis in Ferragamo’s statement.

Meanwhile, Jeno added that he is “very excited to create a synergy with the brand and [is] looking forward to disclosing our future projects”. Check out Ferragamo’s full Instagram post here.

Ferragamo has also since released a new spread of Jeno in a “curated selection of Pre-Fall ’23 look” over on its official website. It features the NCT member in a number of Ferragamo outfits.

Prior to Jeno’s official appointment as Ferragamo’s newest global ambassador, the singer had attended the brand’s F/W 2023 show in February at Milan Fashion Week, as noted by Harper’s Bazaar Singapore.

In related news, Haerin from K-pop girl group NewJeans was recently named Dior’s newest ambassador. The singer will be a global ambassador for jewellery, and a house ambassador for fashion and beauty for the brand.

Meanwhile, BTS‘ RM was previously welcomed to the Bottega Veneta “family” by the brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, while Jungkook became the newest global ambassador for Calvin Klein.