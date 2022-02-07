NCT’s Jisung celebrates 20th birthday with tender cover of IU’s ‘Heart’

NCT member Jisung has shared his soothing rendition of IU‘s 2015 hit, ‘Heart’.

On February 5, the idol commemorated his 20th birthday and surprised fans with a heartfelt clip of himself covering IU’s ‘Heart’, from her 2015 drama The Producers. “This is from my heart, and it’s a gift for you. – JS,” wrote the singer.

In the accompanying video, which features short clips and photos of Jisung, the singer celebrates his birthday, blowing out candles on a cake and throwing confetti. “You don’t have to know me / You don’t have to visit me either / It’s just only the small light that isn’t turning off / Is lit brightly here, It’s being lit forever and ever,” he sings in the chorus.

Jisung is part of NCT Dream, as well as the rotational unit NCT U. Last month, SM Entertainment had confirmed that NCT Dream were in the midst of preparing for a new album, slated to release in March. More details about the forthcoming release are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The as-yet-unnamed project will mark the NCT Dream’s first release of 2022 and the much anticipated follow-up to June 2021’s ‘Hello Future’, which itself was a repackaged version of May 2021’s Hot Sauce’.

The sub-unit previously contributed the song ‘Dreaming’ to NCT’s latest full-length album ‘Universe’, which was released in December 2021. The album features 13 tracks from the various NCT sub-units, including NCT U’s ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’ and NCT 127’s ‘Earthquake’.