NCT’s Mark, Doyoung and Haechan announce new song, ‘CoNEXTion (Age Of Light)’

NCT members Mark, Doyoung and Haechan are set to release a new single called ‘CoNEXTion (Age Of Light)’ under the NCT U sub-unit.

SM Entertainment announced on March 17 that the trio would be the next set of NCT members to contribute a song to the newly launched ‘NCT Lab’ project, which exists under the company-wide ‘SM Station’ initiative.

Due out March 20 at 6pm KST, ‘CoNEXTion (Age Of Light)’ is described by Taeil and Haechan in the latest episode of NCT News to be an “alternative hip-hop song that uses traditional Korean instruments”, with Mark having co-written its lyrics. The video also features behind-the-scenes snippets of the trio in the studio working on the song.

After the announcement, fans noticed that the song had already been teased earlier in December 2021, through a dance video by noted K-pop choreographer Lia Kim. However, it remains unclear whether her take on the song will be the official choreography.

Per a press statement from SM Entertainment, ‘CoNEXTion (Age Of Light)’ will be the theme song for the ‘Age Of Light’ project, which was described as a “large-scale realistic content experience space” to be held Gwanghwamun, located in Seoul city.

The project was commissioned by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports And Tourism alongside the Korea Creative Content Agency.

The first ‘NCT Lab’ project was Mark’s solo song ‘Child’, released in early February. The ‘NCT Lab’ will serve as a channel for the members of NCT to release new music, solo or otherwise, in the future. It will also exist outside of official NCT records to be released this year.