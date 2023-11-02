‘NCT NATION: To The World’ hits theatres worldwide in December

K-pop boyband NCT have announced the release date for their upcoming concert film, NCT NATION: To The World.

Today (November 2), Trafalgar Releasing announced in a press release that NCT’s upcoming concert film NCT NATION: To The World will hit cinemas worldwide this December. Notably, Trafalgar Releasing previously distributed NCT Dream’s 2022 concert film, NCT Dream The Movie: In A Dream.

The movie will follow the K-pop boyband during their concert at the Incheon Munhak Stadium in South Korea, which took place on August 26 earlier this year. The show, held in celebration of NCT’s ‘Golden Age’ album, was the first-ever live concert by the boyband, following the online ‘NCT: Resonance Global Wave’ show in 2020.

According to a press release, NCT NATION: To The World will feature performance by sub-groups NCT 127, NCT DREAM and WayV, as well as the rotating unit NCT U. The film will also include “exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses that promise to add an extra layer of excitement”.

NCT NATION: To The World will be available in theatres on two nights only, on December 6 and December 10. Tickets go on sale next Wednesday (November 8) via nctnationincinemas.com.

“We are excited to work together with the group once again, this time bringing all current units together in an unmissable cinema event for fans to experience around the world,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing.

“As one of the leading lights in K-pop, we look forward to presenting the group’s awe-inspiring concert on a global scale,” he added.

In September, sub-group NCT 127 were the subject of a Disney+/Hulu docu-series, titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys. Each episode of the show “focus[ed] on two-to-three members of the group as they talk about their past”, alongside never-before-seen interviews and exclusive footage.

In a glowing four-star review of NCT 127: The Lost Boys, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that the docuseries was a “gentle triumph” that took “a unique approach to telling the stories of the nine-member group”.